Police investigate multiple shootings, 1 death at parking lot party
Police investigate multiple shootings, 1 death at parking lot party

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that left one person dead and three others with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Garden Oaks Apartments early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired report at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the parking lot at the apartments, located a 507 Glover Avenue in Enterprise.

Responding officers found four victims with gunshot wounds, three with non-life-threatening injuring. The other victim was in critical condition and transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital, but died later Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Murray Louis Horton, 22, of Andalusia. 

Witnesses told police numerous shots were fired at the victims, who were attending a party in the parking lot.

EPD advised this is an active homicide investigation and detectives are actively following leads. No further information will be released at this time.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is leading the investigation and asks that anyone with additional information to contact them at (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

