Poncho and the preacher’s wife

Poncho and I stayed out there until the following summer! Okay, I’m exaggerating. It was probably only a couple of hours, but it seemed like an eternity. There was no television, no radio and no cookies and punch like the ladies were having. Even though Poncho was small, there wasn’t enough space in there for us to play catch, chase or ice-hockey. I had petted Poncho until even he had grown tired of it. I knew some of the ladies had already left, so I decided to go home. Almost as soon as we went inside, Poncho jumped up in Mrs. Hodgen’s lap and…well, I told you he was nervous and had a small bladder. Mrs. Hodgen’s was kind about it, but Mama was not. Poncho and I got sent back to the tiny house until we were told to come home…still with no cookies or punch!

Fast forward about 30-something years to when I was a pastor in Rainbow City. Our associate pastor, Fred, and I had gone to visit a family who had been attending our church. While we sat on their sofa, their two dogs, which happened to be Chihuahuas, jumped up on the sofa. As I petted one of them, he crawled over into my lap, where he mimicked Poncho’s action from many years earlier! He literally soaked my pants. I didn’t know what to say or do, but Fred was dying with laughter! The couple said nothing as if they hadn’t even noticed. If Mrs. Hodgens could have seen that, she might have thought I had gotten my long-over-due payback. She has been long gone, and I don’t believe in reincarnation, but if I did, well, you know. As the old saying goes, “What goes around, comes around.”