Porter Lunsford Road paving to begin Monday

A $3.6 million street paving project is nearing completion as workers prepare to replace 1.4 miles of asphalt on Porter Lunsford Road.

City of Enterprise officials said resurfacing of the portion of the road inside the Enterprise City Limits is expected to start on Monday, May 2. The work will take a few days to complete.

Motorists in the area during that time are asked to use caution and be patient as the work is being done. Traffic stops and escorts can be expected during this time.

The Porter Lunsford Road repaving is one of the last tasks to be done in Phase II of a comprehensive, multi-year project. The first phase, completed in 2021, resurfaced eight miles of streets at a cost of just over $1 million. A third phase of resurfacing is in the planning stages.

Work such as installing signal loops, grading and shaping the road shoulders, taking care of minor surface issues and other remaining issues still has to be addressed before Phase II is completely finished.

Fifty-five streets or portions of streets were chosen for Phase II based on pavement conditions in conjunction with an assessment of potential water line and underground utility risk for damage.

City leaders said underneath some of the streets targeted for resurfacing were old and deteriorating water lines that had been marked for replacement in a comprehensive Enterprise Water Works Board project.

In an effort to preserve the newly resurfaced streets for as long as possible, the water line project started ahead of the resurfacing project so new asphalt would not have to be disturbed later. New and improved water lines were replaced in 2020 and 2021 on about 20 streets in advance of the Phase II resurfacing.

Officials said new lines have been primarily laid curbside or on the right-of-way rather than under the streets where possible in order to also help preserve newly resurfaced streets now and in the future. Another phase of water line replacement is also slated to remove lines that were laid up to 100 years ago when the city water system was first established.