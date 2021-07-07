POW-MIA table at City Hall, restaurants pays tribute to the missing and the captive

The “Missing Man” table is set up each year in City Hall, courtesy of the Sons of the American Revolution. The table represents a sad occasion reflecting on the comrades of the Armed Services who are missing from the ranks. Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper and veteran Travis Parker said the display of the table during patriotic holidays seeks to remind citizens of the sacrifices made for their way of life.
“This Fourth of July, as we celebrate the freedoms we enjoy in this country, let us remember and never forget,” Cooper said.
The tables were also placed in various local restaurants, including White Oak Ale, Cutt’s, Mom’s, Mick’s Place, The Craft, PoFolks, Beef O’Brady’s and Effies. The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and teaching American history to future generations. They will be placing the tables at more restaurants and businesses for Veterans Day as more places are opening back up to the public.
The tradition of setting a separate table in honor of prisoners of war and missing comrades has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War, and the manner in which this table is decorated is full of special symbols.
The table, set for one, symbolizes the frailty of one prisoner, alone against his or her suppressors. The table itself is round to show that our concern for them is never ending.
The tablecloth is white, symbolic of the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms.
The black napkin stands for the emptiness these warriors have left in the hearts of their families and friends.
The Bible represents faith in a higher power and the pledge to our country, founded as one nation under God.
The single red rose in the vase signifies the blood they may have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of our beloved United States of America. This rose also reminds us of the family and friends of our missing comrades who keep the faith, while awaiting their return.
The candle and yellow ribbon are reminiscent of the light of hope, which lives in our hearts to illuminate their way home, away from their captors, to the open arms of a grateful nation.
A slice of lemon on the plate reminds us of their bitter fate.
The salt sprinkled on the plate reminds us of the countless fallen tears of families as they wait.
The glass is inverted; they cannot toast with us this night.
The chair is empty because they are not here.