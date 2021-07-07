POW-MIA table at City Hall, restaurants pays tribute to the missing and the captive

The “Missing Man” table is set up each year in City Hall, courtesy of the Sons of the American Revolution. The table represents a sad occasion reflecting on the comrades of the Armed Services who are missing from the ranks. Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper and veteran Travis Parker said the display of the table during patriotic holidays seeks to remind citizens of the sacrifices made for their way of life.

“This Fourth of July, as we celebrate the freedoms we enjoy in this country, let us remember and never forget,” Cooper said.

The tables were also placed in various local restaurants, including White Oak Ale, Cutt’s, Mom’s, Mick’s Place, The Craft, PoFolks, Beef O’Brady’s and Effies. The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and teaching American history to future generations. They will be placing the tables at more restaurants and businesses for Veterans Day as more places are opening back up to the public.

The tradition of setting a separate table in honor of prisoners of war and missing comrades has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War, and the manner in which this table is decorated is full of special symbols.