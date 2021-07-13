Power Moves: William E. ‘Bill’ Cooper leads Enterprise, Alabama’s ‘City of Progress’

With so much growth happening, Cooper said he must stay focused.

“One of the many lessons I’ve learned is that you must be resilient in your personal life, in your career and in your public service efforts.

“In public service, you are going to face all kinds of adversity,” he said. “But from the values instilled in me by my parents, I understood that if you are committed to something for the right reasons and pursue it in the right way, with honesty and integrity, you can overcome or bounce back from just about anything.”

Cooper grew up during segregation and the civil rights movement. He never gave up on the life lessons his parents taught him about a good work ethic and commitment. He started his career as a musician, playing the trumpet and teaching band at various schools. He often says his life moved “from musician to politician.”

“I have been blessed, and I am proud to represent people of color. But I am a mayor of all of the people, and I’m proud to represent all of Enterprise.”

Power Moves, an ongoing series by Alabama NewsCenter, celebrates the contributions of multicultural leaders in Alabama. Visit AlabamaNewsCenter.com throughout the year for inspiring stories of those working to elevate the state.