Powers honored for years of service to city of Level Plains

A longtime employee of the City of Level Plains retired this week after 21 years of service to the Dale County city.
Debbie Powers was presented with a retirement gift “in appreciation and recognition of years of dedicated service” and a farewell reception by her co-workers.
Powers has served administrative assistant for the police department for the past 16 years. She started her career at Level Plains as a police dispatcher.
“In addition to handling all the paperwork for the police department, Debbie handled business licenses and was a water clerk,” said Level Plains City Clerk Heather Furniss. “She will be missed.”