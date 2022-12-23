 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powers honored for years of service to city of Level Plains

  • 0
Powers honored for years of service to city of Level Plains

Debbie Powers

 COURTESY PHOTO

A longtime employee of the City of Level Plains retired this week after 21 years of service to the Dale County city.

Debbie Powers was presented with a retirement gift “in appreciation and recognition of years of dedicated service” and a farewell reception by her co-workers.

Powers has served administrative assistant for the police department for the past 16 years. She started her career at Level Plains as a police dispatcher.

“In addition to handling all the paperwork for the police department, Debbie handled business licenses and was a water clerk,” said Level Plains City Clerk Heather Furniss. “She will be missed.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fez is SOS Pet of the Week

Fez is SOS Pet of the Week

Meet Fez, our Pet of the Week. If you have visited SOS Animal Shelter, you have probably seen Fez. He has been with us about nine months and i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert