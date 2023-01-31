 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pray for Life Day commemorated in Enterprise

Women of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Enterprise were joined by supporters and friends on the steps of the Enterprise City Hall to commemorate National Pray for Life Day Jan. 19.

Women of the Enterprise St. John the Evangelist Church Guild, supporters and friends gathered at the Enterprise City Hall Jan. 19 to pray in honor of the National Pray for Life being held concurrently in Washington, D.C.

The National Pray for Life event was held both in person around the country and broad cast virtually from the nation’s capital Jan. 19 and 20.

In Washington, D.C. immediately following the opening Mass, the National Holy Hour for Life was held through 8 p.m., after which holy hours took place in dioceses across the country overnight. The National Prayer Vigil concluded with the closing Mass at 8 a.m. Jan. 20.

