Preliminary trial continued for former EPD officer

“We as police officers have sworn to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and children are the most vulnerable of these. The anger and disappointment towards the unbecoming actions of one officer are echoed throughout the Enterprise Police Department as well as the law enforcement community.

“We are the keepers of the peace, defenders of the innocent, protectors of the weak and will continue to hold ourselves to a higher standard. Those that cannot and are not willing to hold themselves to this higher standard of public service do not deserve and will not have the honor of serving the city of Enterprise.”

He also praised the victims for their “bravery and intestinal fortitude to recognize something that was not right and to contact a responsible adult to voice their fears.”

“They have been exceptional witnesses throughout the process, and we in law enforcement are proud of how well they have done as life warriors and survivors,” Moore said.

In an interview with WTVY News on Oct. 16, Moore said that it was unclear how long Arias had allegedly been abusing the victims, but that it had been going on for a long time. He also said he did not want to release more information about the relationship between Arias and the victims to keep from disclosing their identity.

Arias, 35, of Enterprise, spent several hours in the Coffee County Jail before being transferred to the Houston County Jail where he currently remains on a $660,000 bond.

