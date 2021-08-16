Preparing snacks for during and after school

Plan Ahead

The first tip for adults making snacks for little ones is to think about having snacks ready before students come home. Decide what snacks to make, how much and where the children will eat them when they get home. Children are more likely to make the healthy choice if they know where the prepared snack is and if they can get to it easily.

Get Children Involved

When preparing snacks for children, their nutrition needs to be top on the list. However, the snack also needs to be something that they are excited about eating. Live Well Alabama recommends that caregivers talk with the children about what they would like to eat, and give them two to three healthy options. Get the children interested in cooking by letting them help with some of the easier tasks, such as washing fruit or mixing ingredients.

Choose Variety