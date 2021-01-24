Prez sez put on your mask

Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls,” and Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, like every U.S. Presidential Inauguration Day since 1789, qualified.
Changes are trying.
Our times are changing, but that’s true whenever the sun rises in the East.
The 59th Inauguration, like those preceding it, gave this country time to reset, and head into an improved future, as we were taught should happen at City School, then Enterprise Junior High School and Enterprise High School 12 Presidents ago when your scribe commenced first grade.
Can’t recall the precise moment teachers introduced us to social studies topics that led us to EHS as freshmen taking Alabama History/Civics and finally to democracy class as seniors heading toward our uncertain Vietnam War future.
Coach Ed O’Toole, who moved from EJHS to EHS when our class of 1968 did, after teaching us a golf skillin eighth-grade physical education classes, during which students wore matching white t-shirts and blue shorts, was paid for teaching us Alabama History/Civics lessons that, mostly, hold true today.
One civics fact exists: No, not that Joseph Biden, 78, is the oldest geezer to be sworn into the nation’s highest office.
The fact is, Joe’s likely the last bloke older’n your scribe who’ll tote the Oval Office key.
Mama said there’d be days like these, producing stories like these from this inaugural week:
-Eighteen Pennsylvania family members reportedly got COVID-19 after mask-less holiday gathering.
-Alabama must step up vaccination efforts since we’re last in the nation, averaging just 2,051 shots per every 100,000 residents, reported Fox News. Alabama, as of Monday, had administered just below 100,600 of 444,640 doses distributed thus far.
-A BestLife poll, based on road rage, toxic internet comments and hate crimes per capita, named Alabama “The Angriest State in America,” with an Anger Index of 100.00; Colorado, 73.32, was second.
-First daughter Ivanka Trump stepped into a Secret Service vehicle and headed to her last Washington workday wearing “… all-black attire. The outfit layered a double-breasted trench coat with an asymmetrical hem over a coordinating shift dress with a printed face mask for a touch of texture.”
-“In-Laws Are Outraged That a Mom Won't Name Her Baby After Her Husband's Late (first) Wife.”
-NASCAR fined 15-year-old driver Taylor Gray for having a cell phone in his car during ARCA practice at Daytona.
-On Day 1, Biden issued “100 Day Masking Challenge.”
-Phil Spector died at 81.
-Scientists announced dinosaur bones may be on moon.
-Tennessee fired its head football coach and seven underlings for Level 1 and 2 NCAA infractions, i.e. gifting recruits cash in McDonald’s bags, but allowed AD Phillip Fulmer to retire in the land of the Purina Puppy Chow Checkerboard Square’s end zones.
- Twelve National Guard Troops were removed from 2021 Inaugural protection, two for possible links to extremist groups.
-Jessica Simpson braved snow wearing a bikini and 4-inch, faux-fur heels.
On this date in 1950, Jackie Robinson signed a $35,000 contract, the then-largest in Brooklyn Dodgers history, and in 1984, Apple Computer Inc. unveiled its revolutionary Macintosh personal computer.
Hmmm.
Oh, yeah, the golf skill we learned from coach O’Toole?