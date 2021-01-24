Prez sez put on your mask

Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls,” and Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, like every U.S. Presidential Inauguration Day since 1789, qualified.

Changes are trying.

Our times are changing, but that’s true whenever the sun rises in the East.

The 59th Inauguration, like those preceding it, gave this country time to reset, and head into an improved future, as we were taught should happen at City School, then Enterprise Junior High School and Enterprise High School 12 Presidents ago when your scribe commenced first grade.

Can’t recall the precise moment teachers introduced us to social studies topics that led us to EHS as freshmen taking Alabama History/Civics and finally to democracy class as seniors heading toward our uncertain Vietnam War future.

Coach Ed O’Toole, who moved from EJHS to EHS when our class of 1968 did, after teaching us a golf skillin eighth-grade physical education classes, during which students wore matching white t-shirts and blue shorts, was paid for teaching us Alabama History/Civics lessons that, mostly, hold true today.