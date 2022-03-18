Primary candidates featured at the March RWCC meeting

The Republican primary candidates for Alabama Secretary of State and State Auditor were guest speakers at the March 16 meeting of the Republican Women of Coffee County.

Secretary of State candidates Wes Allen, Christian Horn, Ed Packard, and Jim Zeigler and State Auditor candidates Rusty Glover and Andrew Sorrell all discussed their platforms and their desire to serve Alabama citizens.

Pictured are, left to right, Wes Allen, Christian Horn, Ed Packard, RWCC 1st Vice President Carol Boylston, Jim Zeigler, Rusty Glover and Andrew Sorrell.

For more information about the Republican Women of Coffee County, please contact Johnna Roberts at 334-406-1318 or johnnaroberts4328@yahoo.com.