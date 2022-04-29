Proclamation encourages support for those with Parkinson’s Disease

With both victims of Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers of affected loved ones at his side, Mayor William E. Cooper signed a proclamation recently declaring April as Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

The month was observed in the City of Enterprise and across the nation to recognize the need for more education about the disease that affects approximately 1 million people in the United States. A chronic, progressive neurological disease and the most common neurodegenerative disease in the United States, Parkinson’s is the 14th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The proclamation encourages quality care, education, research and community support for those with Parkinson’s, the Parkinson’s Foundation and other organizations that offer services for this cause.

Enterprise has a local support group led by Mary Palo, who is affected by the disease as both a sufferer and caregiver of her husband Matti. She and group members say they know more people in the area are affected by the disease and would like them to know that the support group is available to them. The group invites everyone who has the disease and caregivers to attend the meetings at 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at Shane’s Rib Shack.

“The support group provides a great opportunity for those of us with the disease and caregivers as well to find understanding and share information. It really is a benefit in so many ways,” she said.

Mayor Cooper thanked the group members for providing a source of support and wished them well as they battle the disease.