Producers plan for 2021 with 2020 cotton pest recap

Cotton producers have something to look forward to as a new thrips-controlling seed technology will move into the large-scale testing phase in 2021. Graham hopes this technology will be available for on-farm use in 2022.

Plant Bugs

Plant bugs become an issue when cotton plant begins putting on pinhead squares. Unfortunately, Graham and Smith agree pyrethroids are not as effective now as in the past.

“When producers use pyrethroids, such as bifenthrin, to control plant bugs, they should follow-up carefully to be sure they are getting adequate control,” Smith said.

Stinkbugs

Stinkbugs inhabit much of the farmscape, including row crops and other vegetative growth.

“There is typically one large migration from corn to cotton, but peanuts seem to feed populations of stinkbugs into cotton throughout the season,” Graham said. “There is also a movement of stinkbugs from pecans as the shells begin to harden.”