Progress continues at new Enterprise Rec Center construction site

If you’ve driven down Lee Street during the past few weeks, you’ve probably noticed City of Enterprise crews working at the site of the old Rec Center. That will be a familiar sight throughout December, as crews work to demolish the M.N. “Jug” Brown building and clear the property for the new facility.

Construction on the new Enterprise Recreation and Aquatics Center is expected to start in January.

A preconstruction meeting between the City of Enterprise, Whaley Construction and design firms Seay, Seay & Litchfield Architects and Barge Design Solutions was held Monday to go over the timeline.

“This meeting is very important to define the project goals, clarify any outstanding questions, and align team efforts for this important city project,” City Engineer/Public Works Director Barry Mott said.

The new 110,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in late 2024. Construction will tie into the existing Moose Hope Gym, which will also undergo renovations.

Crews are sorting materials during the demolition, to allow the city to reuse or recycle the items, limiting trips to the landfill and creating an eco-friendlier project.

“We want to be good stewards of the City of Enterprise and its citizens. Not only are we utilizing city employees for the demolition, but we are doing our best to recycle or reuse materials” Mott said. “It’s important for us to limit the waste in this project and to recycle as much material as possible into the new recreation center and other city projects.”