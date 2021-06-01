Project 33 Memorial Foundation run honors memory of local special operations soldier killed in action

Project 33 Memorial Foundation kicked off the fourth annual Project 33 Memorial Foundation Run in Enterprise Monday morning to honor Enterprise-native U.S. Army Ranger SGT Timothy Conneway.
Conneway was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment and was killed in action on June 28, 2003 from wounds sustained from an explosive device that detonated and struck his vehicle on June 26, 2003 during an operation in Baghdad, Iraq.
Monday’s event launched at 7:30 a.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, and participants had the option to complete 3.75 miles through local streets in a guided formation run or to remain at the stadium and complete laps around the track. The Patriot Guard Riders lined the event area with flags, and local soldiers from Fort Rucker lead the pack with the American flag.
Each year, the Project 33 Memorial Foundation selects one soldier to honor by sharing their story in the weeks leading up to the event and donates the proceeds to the military community on their behalf. Proceeds from this year’s events will be donated to Feed Our Vets, a 501 c(3) organization dedicated to alleviating food insecurity for Veterans and their families. The charity was selected by Conneway’s son, Timothy Conneway Jr, and a timely request with the Veteran community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Project 33 Co-founder Michael Gomolka served with Conneway in 3/75 Ranger Regiment and said it is a privilege to honor his friend.
“Tim’s story is not known by many, and we felt it was our personal duty to share his journey and sacrifice with the country. Like with all wars that the U.S. has fought in, it falls on the citizens of the country to keep the fallen’s story alive, because the biggest mistake would be to forget what they have done for us,” Gomolka said. “I have served in the Special Operations community for over 20 years. The honorees we select each year are more than just names, they were cherished friends and comrades. It is a privilege to honor the memory of Tim and keep his legacy alive as a true American hero.”
Enterprise YMCA Fitness Center Director and Project 33 Ambassador Kristina James organized the event. Her husband served 26 years in the Army before the couple retired at Fort Rucker three years ago, and she said they fell in love with the small town that had a big patriotic feel. Despite not knowing Conneway personally, she added that she knew she wanted to be a part of the Project 33 Memorial run.
“I knew I wanted to be a part of the Project 33 Memorial run because of our military experience, and his parents who are caring, genuine and God loving patriots,” she said.
Gomolka, a Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army, and his wife Samantha founded the Project 33 Memorial Foundation to honor the memories of the U.S. Army Special Operations soldiers killed in action since September 11, 2001.
“Much of what Special Operations soldiers do is classified so very few know the life or story of their sacrifice; that is why we choose to honor them,” said Project 33 Co-founder Samantha Gomolka. “Our mission is to continue their legacy and make sure the American people know the true magnitude of their service. With their family’s help, we share photos and memories to let our community know who these honorable gentlemen were and what they did for us. We are a voice for the Quiet Professionals.”
The Project 33 Memorial Day Run is not a race, and there’s no clock or time keeping. It is simply a community run to raise awareness and honor the lives of soldiers. There is only one rule Project 33 enforces – the flag represents the fallen, so no runner will pass the flag.
To make a donation on Conneways’s behalf or for more information about Project 33 Memorial Foundation, visit https://www.project33foundation.org/.
RANGERS REMEMBERED
Conneway was born Feb. 22, 1981, at Fort Lewis, Wash. and volunteered for the Army on 18 years later on June 15, 1999. He completed basic training and advanced individual training in the military operational specialty of infantryman at Fort Benning, Ga. and continued his military training at Fort Benning when he attended the Basic Airborne Course followed by the Ranger Indoctrination Program.
On Jan. 27, 2000, he was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, serving as a rifleman, grenadier, machine gunner and team leader with the battalion’s Company B. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor device, the Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal.
Conneway’s other awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal; the Army Achievement Medal; the Good Conduct Medal; the National Defense Service Medal; the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon; the Army Service Ribbon; the Combat Infantryman Badge; the Expert Infantryman Badge; the Parachutist Badge; the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment Combat Shoulder Sleeve Insignia; and the Ranger Tab. He earned the Combat Infantryman Badge and Parachutist Badge with combat jump device in Afghanistan.
In support of the nation’s Global War on Terrorism, Conneway deployed with his Ranger battalion and participated in combat operations in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
As a Ranger, Conneway distinguished himself as a member of the Army’s premier light-infantry unit, traveled to all corners of the world in support of the Global War on Terrorism and fought valiantly to “uphold the prestige, honor, and high ‘esprit de corps’” of the Ranger Regiment.