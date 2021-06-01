Project 33 Memorial Foundation run honors memory of local special operations soldier killed in action

“Tim’s story is not known by many, and we felt it was our personal duty to share his journey and sacrifice with the country. Like with all wars that the U.S. has fought in, it falls on the citizens of the country to keep the fallen’s story alive, because the biggest mistake would be to forget what they have done for us,” Gomolka said. “I have served in the Special Operations community for over 20 years. The honorees we select each year are more than just names, they were cherished friends and comrades. It is a privilege to honor the memory of Tim and keep his legacy alive as a true American hero.”