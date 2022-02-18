Project aims to encourage reading

Since it began in 1995, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library project has placed more than 90 million books into the hands of children under the age of 5 in more than 2,000 locations around the world. Wow! That is a lot of numbers to process! Judy Penuel explained all these numbers and how Coffee County can become part of this project when she spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club last week.

Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library project in 1995 in her home county of Sevier, Tennessee, in part because her own father never learned to read, and she wanted every child to have the opportunity to learn such a valuable skill. Judy actually worked with Dolly at the Dollywood theme park and had the privilege of meeting Dolly’s father. Judy noted that when the project first began, no one thought it would ever become the international organization that it is now.

Several years after its inception, the state of Tennessee adopted the project to get books into the hands of all children under the age of five in the state. Since that time, five other states have adopted the program. You might be surprised to learn that in Alabama there are 36 Dolly Parton Imagination programs currently in place. Judy hopes that Coffee County becomes the 37th.