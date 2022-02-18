Project aims to encourage reading

Since it began in 1995, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library project has placed more than 90 million books into the hands of children under the age of 5 in more than 2,000 locations around the world. Wow! That is a lot of numbers to process! Judy Penuel explained all these numbers and how Coffee County can become part of this project when she spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club last week.
Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library project in 1995 in her home county of Sevier, Tennessee, in part because her own father never learned to read, and she wanted every child to have the opportunity to learn such a valuable skill. Judy actually worked with Dolly at the Dollywood theme park and had the privilege of meeting Dolly’s father. Judy noted that when the project first began, no one thought it would ever become the international organization that it is now.
Several years after its inception, the state of Tennessee adopted the project to get books into the hands of all children under the age of five in the state. Since that time, five other states have adopted the program. You might be surprised to learn that in Alabama there are 36 Dolly Parton Imagination programs currently in place. Judy hopes that Coffee County becomes the 37th.
Judy Penuel is the coordinator for the Coffee County Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and she is spreading the word hoping clubs and organizations, churches and schools, businesses and child care centers, as well as individuals, will want to get involved and support the effort. The Coffee County Affiliate is already part of the Central Alabama Community Foundation, which offers it the benefits of a 501 C-3 non-profit and handles all the financial aspects of the project. Judy is promoting the program in order to generate funds and bring awareness to the community. She has already partnered with the Enterprise Public Library.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library Foundation takes care of purchasing and mailing the books each month to the children enrolled in the program. The local affiliates must raise funds to support the purchase and mailing of books and enroll the children. Judy noted that Coffee County has been divided into smaller groups by zip code, and she is looking for partners in each of those areas to help promote the program and raise funds.
The local community needs to raise $15,000 to get the program started, and Judy reports that the plan is to raise $1 million within five years to sustain the program. To mail an age-appropriate book to a child once a month for a year costs $25.20. Based on census records, Judy estimates there are approximately 3,200 children in the county under the age of 5. The Imagination Library targets children from birth to 5 years old, at which age they would normally start kindergarten. The community would need enough funds to continue purchasing books for children for a number of years. Donors could continue to support the program even after the initial funding goals are reached.
The books that are mailed to children are selected by a committee of educators, child development professionals, pediatricians and others. The very first book mailed to a child is “The Little Engine that Could.” The Library promises “a book for every child” – they are chosen based on the child’s age, preferred language, ethnicity, and books are even available in braille for the blind.
Judy said that the goal is to be able to start registering children in May 2022. That means fund-raising is moving into high gear! All donors are appreciated – no amount is too small. Individuals, businesses, clubs and organizations – all are welcome to become a part of this program. If you, your business or your organization is interested in donating or partnering with the Imagination Library, Judy can be contacted in a number of ways. Visit the website at https://cacfinfo.org/give/imagination-library-of-coffee-county; contact Judy at her email (judy@readcoffeecounty.org), or mail your check to Imagination Library of Coffee County, P.O. Box 311933, Enterprise, AL 36331. Let’s get this project moving forward!