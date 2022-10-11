‘Project Clean Sweep’ moving forward in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - With the city council’s appointment of five members to a newly created Unsafe Building Board of Adjustment and Appeals, “Project Clean Sweep” moves forward in the City of Progress.

The board consists of one engineer, one architect and three members-at-large from the construction industry. The city's building official serves as an ex-officio member of the board and as board secretary.

Of the inaugural five-member board appointed at the Enterprise City Council meeting Oct. 4, two are appointed for a one-year term, two for two-year terms, and one for a term of three years. Subsequent board members will be appointed for four-year terms, according to the ordinance printed in the Enterprise Ledger Sunday.

Appointment of the appeals board is the last step in a plan of operation named “Project Clean Sweep” that was introduced at a council work session May 3 by Enterprise City Administrator Jonathan Tullos, Police Chief Michael Moore, Fire Chief Christopher Davis and City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott.

“A collaborative, team effort,” Tullos called multiple meetings between himself, the fire and police chiefs, the city’s engineering department and the city’s revenue office.

“There are some ‘repeat offenders’ that keep coming back on the (nuisance property complaint),” Mott said in May.

Colony Drive, off of Glover Avenue in Enterprise, was the first area inspected. “Why Colony Drive? We picked one just to start with,” Mott said. “We’re not going to stop at Colony. We will treat everybody fairly but there are standards that must be upheld and we’re going to make people do that.”

“Project Clean Sweep” kicked off with 40 letters declaring “property nonconformance” and detailing cited deficiencies sent to the property owners and tenants on Colony Drive by the engineering department.

City Code Enforcement Officer Nelson said the letters gave recipients 10 days’ notice to contact the department with a correction plan and proposed timeline. He said that he received 10 responses and one of those was a property owner who drove from out of state to meet with him.

At the May 3 work session, Nelson showed the council photographs of some of the homes and surrounding area, to include streams of raw sewerage and sinkholes under sidewalks. He clicked through a series of photos of mold, rotted wood, decks with missing railing and deck connector beams pulled away from the wall.

Mott said the state health department was notified and responded when the city inspectors found raw sewage. “They can react to raw sewage outside the building, but they do not have jurisdiction inside the building. That is where the city would have to step in,” he explained.

Mott played a video clip for the council that a former tenant in one of the Colony Drive properties gave him showing raw sewage that spewed into the person’s bathtub from the drain every time the person upstairs flushed their toilet.

One house pictured had sandbags outside the base of the door. “The tenant said that anytime they get significant rain, the water comes into the door of the den. They have two rugs they keep on the inside to soak up the water,” Mott said.

Mott said in May that property owners have the right to appeal the building official’s judgment call. The council’s implementation of the Unsafe Building Board of Adjustment and Appeals and appointment of members to it clears the way for “Project Clean Sweep” to actively move forward, Mott said. “We’re not going to let go of this.”