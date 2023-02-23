If a person with Alzheimer’s disease, autism, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injuries or cognitive impairments should wander away from a caregiver, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department can track the individual through a program called Project Lifesaver, Luncheon Pilots Club members were told during a recent presentation by Coffee County Reserve deputies Calvin Bookout and Tom Iten.

Project Lifesaver was started in 1999 by Virginia resident Gene Saunders. Project Lifesaver has used radio tracking and locating technology to save the lives of more than 5,000 people who wandered away and became lost.

Project Lifesaver is funded in Coffee County by the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise that works with Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd and deputies to make sure individuals who wander away can be found quickly and efficiently.

The sheriff’s department uses wrist or ankle bracelets equipped with a small transmitter that emits a signal that law enforcement can track when person is missing. The available bracelets and batteries for the bracelets are free for any caregiver of a person who has the listed diseases or injuries.

When Project Lifesaver gets a request from a caregiver, the caregiver will be given a box and a bracelet. Bookout, who administers this program, changes the wrist bands and the batteries in each bracelet monthly and keeps a log on each client. Bookout currently has 14 clients and that number will soon be 15.

If the person wearing the bracelet wanders away or gets lost, Bookout has the capability of tracking that person. It’s all about finding a person missing as soon as possible because sometimes minutes can mean the difference between life and death.

Statistics on Alzheimer patients indicate 60 percent of people with the disorder wander and become lost, 75 percent are repeat wanderers, and 46 percent may die if not found within 24 hours.

Using the advanced special rescue techniques, Project Lifesaver has been instrumental in increasing efficiency of public safety agencies by reducing costs, saving valuable manhours, and providing preventive help for persons in need.

“We want people to know that if they are worried about their family member wandering off or just going out of the house, this is a perfect way to keep track of them and not panic if they wander off,” said Luncheon Pilot Club President Brandy Woodham. “This is a free service that the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise sponsors and it doesn’t cost the public anything for their peace of mind.”

To find out more information, contact Bookout or Iten at the CCSO at (334) 894-5535.