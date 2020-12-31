Public assists in EPD investigation

After seeking assistance from the community and social media, Enterprise Police officers made two arrests in a theft investigation just five hours after the request was posted.

Wednesday morning shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Enterprise Police Department Facebook page shared a surveillance photo of two women exiting a store and asked for the public’s help in identifying them. Later Wednesday afternoon, Lieutenant Billy Haglund emailed media a press release stating an arrest had been made.

At approximately 2 p.m., EPD detectives arrested and charged Elba residents Victoria Greene, 21, with four counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and Maranda Strickland, 26, with six counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and third degree theft of property. The pair was transported to the Coffee County Jail.

“The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank our community members for providing information that led to the arrest of these individuals and the Elba Police Department for their assistance in this investigation,” Haglund said.

