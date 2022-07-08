Public invited to community meeting to give input for City’s comprehensive plan

City officials are asking residents to help them develop a comprehensive plan that will guide the city for years into the future.

Assistant Director of Engineering Services Thomas Hardy said Tuesday that community input is vital in the plan, which is being put together by the KPS Group. KPS consultants have put together a survey to gather community desires, opinions, concerns, etc.

“You can be a big part of this process,” Hardy said, encouraging everyone to participate by completing the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EnterprisePlan

In addition, a community Meeting with KPS to discuss the survey and the vision for the city will be hosted at the Enterprise Farmers Market at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

The data from the meeting and the surveys is vital for the KPS Group consultants to build a well-rounded plan to best benefit the City, Hardy said. The goal of KPS and Enterprise officials is to put together a plan to continue and enhance growth and prosperity of the City while also preserving its character.

Check the City of Enterprise Facebook Page and website, www.enterpriseal.gov for a QR code that will take you to the survey. In addition, paper copies of the survey are available in the Mayor’s office at City Hall and at the Enterprise Municipal Library.