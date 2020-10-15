Pumpkin Day promises fun and games

You won’t want to miss the annual Pumpkin Day activities at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday.

The annual event is taking place Oct. 17 beginning at 7 a.m. Begin the festivities by shopping tables full of farm-fresh, seasonal produce and a selection of salsas, jams, jellies, honey and baked goods.

Arts and crafts vendors will be open early, with unique items to choose from such as etched glass, candles, resin crafts, wood signs, Christmas ornaments, crocheted items, acrylic paintings, and handmade jewelry and more.

The highlight of the day will be the annual Pumpkin Painting activity, beginning at 8 a.m. Children can choose their paint colors and enjoy styling their own one-of-a-kind creation.

This year, because of social distancing requirements, the painting activity will be set up outside in the grassed area on the north side of the Farmers Market. Creative painters can choose to enter the Pumpkin Painting Contest for cash prizes. Winners in four age categories will be announced at 12:30 p.m.

A cornhole game will also be set up for children and adults to enjoy. Lucky door prize ticket holders will periodically have a chance to win a variety of useful and pretty items spinning the Farmers Market prize wheel.