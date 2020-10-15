Pumpkin Day promises fun and games

You won’t want to miss the annual Pumpkin Day activities at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday.
The annual event is taking place Oct. 17 beginning at 7 a.m. Begin the festivities by shopping tables full of farm-fresh, seasonal produce and a selection of salsas, jams, jellies, honey and baked goods.
Arts and crafts vendors will be open early, with unique items to choose from such as etched glass, candles, resin crafts, wood signs, Christmas ornaments, crocheted items, acrylic paintings, and handmade jewelry and more.
The highlight of the day will be the annual Pumpkin Painting activity, beginning at 8 a.m. Children can choose their paint colors and enjoy styling their own one-of-a-kind creation.
This year, because of social distancing requirements, the painting activity will be set up outside in the grassed area on the north side of the Farmers Market. Creative painters can choose to enter the Pumpkin Painting Contest for cash prizes. Winners in four age categories will be announced at 12:30 p.m.
A cornhole game will also be set up for children and adults to enjoy. Lucky door prize ticket holders will periodically have a chance to win a variety of useful and pretty items spinning the Farmers Market prize wheel.
Shoppers and painters can also enjoy tasty food items in addition to baked goods. The Enterprise High School FFA will be selling boiled peanuts and the Enterprise Astra Club will have popcorn and drinks for sale inside the meeting room.
“Please come by and join us for a fun-filled morning,” Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland said. “We want everyone to have a wonderful, safe outing right here at our great Enterprise Farmers Market.”
City officials ask everyone to follow safety guidelines, wear your masks and be mindful of social distancing around people outside of family members or others in your group.
First South Farm Credit is sponsoring the event, as well as providing the pumpkins and cash prizes for the pumpkin painting contest.
“We can’t thank Cindy Kinney and First South Farm Credit enough for their continued support of our city and of our market activities,” Kirkland said. “We hope to see you at the market Saturday.”
