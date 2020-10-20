Puppy flight takes off from Enterprise airport

“It’s really a good feeling to know what I’m doing is making a difference,” he said.

In Saturday’s most recent flight, six puppies and a “momma” came from Hale County Animal Shelter in Greensboro, 10 puppies came from Monroe County Animal Shelter in Monroeville, another seven flew from Gadsden, two from Humane Society of Chilton County in Clanton and another two from Animal Tails Rescue in Luverne for a total of 26 puppies and one adult dog.

Volunteers at the airport exercise the puppies between flights so they can burn some energy before being loaded in the plane, which helps to keep them healthy and happy until they reach their destinations. When the puppies arrive in the new location, they are taken to foster homes where they receive medical care and are spayed or neutered.

Once they get the green light from a vet, they are put up for adoption and settled in permanent homes.

Pilots Jim Roberts, Jeff Lyons, John Wright and Mike Young all assisted in the venture, and Young’s flight crew consisted of pilot Alexis, Anne Hunihan and Nicole Mayer.

Once the puppies arrived in Florida, they were divided between Save a Life Pet Rescue in Oviedo, Abby’s Pet Adoption in Orlando and All Paws on Deck Rescue in Winter Park.

For more information on the rescue organization or to be informed of the next event, visit the Alabama Puppy Rescue Flight’s Facebook page.

