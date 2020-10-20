Puppy flight takes off from Enterprise airport

Enterprise Municipal Airport hosted a litter of furry, four-legged passengers Saturday morning for a rescue flight organized by Alabama Relay Rescue and transported by Alabama Puppy Rescue Flights.
Alabama Puppy Rescue Flights, a volunteer organization based out of Enterprise, first began in 2015 when pilot Mike Young teamed up with Alabama Relay Rescue and began flying rescue pups from overcrowded shelters across Alabama to central Florida.
The purpose of the partnership was to relocate puppies facing euthanasia to locations where they could find homes, not only in Florida, but across the United States.
“I love flying, and what better way is there to enjoy the hobby than saving dogs?” Young said in a 2019 interview. “Transporting them from areas where they won’t be adopted and they may be put to sleep, to congested areas like central Florida where they want puppies.”
Prior to the partnership, Alabama Relay Rescue, or ARR, would drive the dogs from all over Alabama to Florida. Now, ARR is able to bring the puppies to a central location — in this case, the Enterprise Municipal Airport — and they get flown to the receiving rescues in Florida. This process is much faster and is less stressful on the pups.
Young has personally flown over 320 flights carrying more than 6,200 puppies to safety. In fact, his three dogs came from his rescue flights.
“It’s really a good feeling to know what I’m doing is making a difference,” he said.
In Saturday’s most recent flight, six puppies and a “momma” came from Hale County Animal Shelter in Greensboro, 10 puppies came from Monroe County Animal Shelter in Monroeville, another seven flew from Gadsden, two from Humane Society of Chilton County in Clanton and another two from Animal Tails Rescue in Luverne for a total of 26 puppies and one adult dog.
Volunteers at the airport exercise the puppies between flights so they can burn some energy before being loaded in the plane, which helps to keep them healthy and happy until they reach their destinations. When the puppies arrive in the new location, they are taken to foster homes where they receive medical care and are spayed or neutered.
Once they get the green light from a vet, they are put up for adoption and settled in permanent homes.
Pilots Jim Roberts, Jeff Lyons, John Wright and Mike Young all assisted in the venture, and Young’s flight crew consisted of pilot Alexis, Anne Hunihan and Nicole Mayer.
Once the puppies arrived in Florida, they were divided between Save a Life Pet Rescue in Oviedo, Abby’s Pet Adoption in Orlando and All Paws on Deck Rescue in Winter Park.
For more information on the rescue organization or to be informed of the next event, visit the Alabama Puppy Rescue Flight’s Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!