Rain and river level gauges replaced in flood warning system

The Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority (CPYRWMA) recently replaced four rain and river level gauges in Coffee and Dale counties.

The gauges replaced include Big Creek on State Highway 87 N. that feeds to the Pea River, Ariton on US Highway 231 N. on the Pea River, Daleville 1 on State Highway 84 W. on Claybank Creek and Newton located on State Highway 123 N. on the Choctawhatchee River.

The new gauges are equipped with radar technology and are critical gauges as they monitor rainfall and river levels on the Pea River upstream of Elba and the Choctawhatchee upstream of Geneva. The gauges are a part of the CPYRWMA’s basin-wide Flood Warning System (FWS).

The purpose of the FWS is to provide timely, reliable and accurate warnings of potential flooding in areas experiencing threatening weather conditions. Information from the FWS is disseminated real time to Emergency Management Agencies, state and local officials and the National Weather Service for use in preparing forecasts.

The CPYRWMA manages watersheds in the ten southeastern counties of Alabama focusing on water quality, water quantity, flood control and prevention and water conservation education.