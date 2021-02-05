Randol played vital role in scout team success

Behind every great offense is a defensive scout team that continually challenges them, exposes weaknesses and provides opportunities for it to improve. According to linebackers and speed and agility coach Brad Fortney, senior Nick Randol played a vital role in the scout team’s successes this season thanks to his “motor that just kept going.”

“Every time I tried to go over there and give him a break or anything he’d say, ‘Nah Coach, I can keep going,’” Fortney said. “He had that same type of energy in the weight room and on the practice field. If you look at him, he’s not the biggest guy but he had a motor that kept going.

“When we were talking about needing to give the offense the best look each week, and if he wasn’t getting reps over by the ones, he would be the one of the first guy’s out of Coach Darlington’s mouth, ‘He needs to be over here because he gives us a heck of a look play in and play out.’ He was a vital member of our football team for giving a heck of a scout team to our offense.”

Randol also had the opportunity to contribute on the field, filling in as inside linebacker or on the defensive line with the JV squad but also with varsity special teams. For those who may not recognize him from the sidelines, Fortney said his Mustang should do the trick.

“He had his opportunities to help us this year on special teams and I’m proud of what he put in. His hard worked paid off for him to contribute and help us be successful,” he said. You’ve probably seen him cruising around in a Mustang, not doing too many burnouts, but I love this kid and I wish I could have a hundred of him every year.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.