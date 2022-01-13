Rawls Ball hosting '80s Prom Night

Proms in the ‘80s were about big hair, outrageous fashion statements, trendy slang and fun times- all the right elements needed for a bodacious 19th Annual Rawls Ball on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Because of the uncertainty of the grody COVID pandemic, the ball will be held this year at the Enterprise Country Club since a larger indoor/outdoor space was needed.

We’re kicking the night off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 each and available from: SOS Animal Shelter, Century 21, Bananas, Enterprise Country Club, White Oak Ale House, Shopaholics, Consignment Cat, Hair N’ Motion, Sixtel, Yancey Parkers and committee members. Credit cards are accepted through PayPal: RawlsBall20@gmail.com – however the price is $42 each to cover the surcharge.

Dress for men is either suit, tuxedo, uniform, and for women either cocktail or formal. Dressing in a 1980s theme is optional – but always fun! Entertainment will be provided and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

For more information on the ball or for ideas of the decade, like us on Facebook: Rawls Ball 2022—80s Prom.

Proceeds from the event benefit the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise, which is tubular!

The SOS Animal Shelter is the permanent charity since it receives no outside funding. Founded in 1981, SOS’s mission is to maintain a no-kill shelter and end the tragedy of pet overpopulation. They rescue and adopt neglected, abused and homeless dogs and cats.