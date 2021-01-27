RCAP and the Smithsonian Institution launch "Coming Home: Stories from Main Street" program

“This partnership between RCAP and the Smithsonian is a special partnership, one grounded in the belief that young people in rural communities are change makers who are poised to lead their communities,” said Nathan Ohle, RCAP’s CEO. “Coming Home: Stories from Main Street will give students the tools necessary to become storytellers, to highlight the innovation that makes their community special, and to enable them to become leaders now and in the future.”

For more than 45 years, RCAP has worked with tens of thousands of rural and tribal communities building capacity at the local level and bringing awareness to the innovation and collaboration happening across rural America. The Rural Homecoming program is a free resource for communities that uses activities to reconnect people with their rural hometowns and tell their stories.