‘Reach for the Stars’ volunteers recognized for their assistance

‘Reach for the Stars’ is a volunteer service recognition program approved by the State Master Gardener Board of Directors. Participation in the program is an option for each local association and all are encouraged to participate.

The purpose of the program is to recognize master gardeners who have assisted the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service in educating and improving their communities and to encourage master gardeners to keep records and report volunteer hours.

Recorded hours are utilized in justifying the resources expended by ACES to educate and train master gardeners. The Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association recognized award winner for 2022 at their recent meeting.

Jacque Hawkins, membership chair, made the presentations based on hours recorded which are Bronze Star for volunteering between 100 and 299 hours and Silver Star for volunteering between 300 and 499 hours.