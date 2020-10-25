Reading and remembering old news

The other day I was digging around in an old trunk that my mom kept stuff in and came across a newspaper dated May 17, 1973, the day I turned 16. Mom was a keeper, almost an organized hoarder you might say, until her last few years when organization became more difficult.
Down the left hand side of the paper were “In the News” blurbs where I read that 21-year old Ann Tallent, the winner of the Miss Greater San Diego beauty pageant, won the contest with what three plastic surgeons testified “is hers,” after other contestants charged that she had enhanced her 35-22-35 figure, with breast surgery of silicone injections.
Of the other 18 blurbs, five had to do with Watergate, as did five of the seven front-page stories. The scandal would drag on for 15 more months, ending with President Nixon’s resignation on August 9, 1974.
The two non-Watergate stories on the front that day were about NASA’s launch of Skylab and the price of gold falling to $105 an ounce.
Next I came across an article titled, “To live longer, pick right job, says new study.” Leading the list of old age careers were prominent scientists. Not sure how the less prominent ones fared. Next came college professors, administrators and clergymen.
My grandfather was a college professor at a small liberal arts college in Arkansas, probably explaining why he lived to be 95. That, and the fact that my grandmother took such good care of him.
There was a story about the Sears Tower in Chicago being completed. The 108 floor 1,729 foot tall structure became the tallest building in the world, a title that it held for 25 years until the Petronas Towers in Malaysia were completed in 1998.
One of the most obvious differences between the 1973 paper and ones from today are the number and size of advertisements, and how many were for grocery stores, and how many of those grocery stores are no longer around. Like Safeway, which had two full-page ads side-by-side. They were selling six quarts of Cragmont Cola for a dollar and three pounds of tomatoes for a dollar; and that’s back when tomatoes were good.
Other stores running big ads were Warehouse Foods, Weingarten’s, McLellan’s, Affiliated Food Stores, and IGA, where you could get a half-gallon of ice cream for 59 cents and three cans of Hi-C for a dollar.
Other ads were from an electronics store called Moses, which was selling a 25” Color Console for $398; Osco Drug, where you could pick up a Minn-Kota trolling motor for $19.99, or a hair dryer for $3.99.
Over at Skaggs Drug Center you could buy a bottle of 80 Geritol Tablets for $3.69 and a tennis racket for $1.49 (while supplies last).
Howard Discount Center (“Where you pay less…for the best”) was offering an 18-ounce bottle of Scope for 77 cents, two pounds of Jimmy Dean Sausage for $1.69 and a Southland Lawnmower with a Briggs and Stratton engine for $37.88.
There were more ads on the sports page, where you could get a dozen Jack Nicklaus golf balls for $6.99, and a scuba diving rig for $189.99.
Stories from the world of sports were about Lee Trevino, who was closing in on the one million mark for career earnings. Doubt if he played the Nicklaus ball.
Then there was a story about the upcoming second leg of the Triple Crown, in Baltimore, and how only six horses would start the race at Pimlico. This may have been because of a certain large chestnut thoroughbred running that day. He was the same horse whose dad, Bold Ruler, had won the Preakness in 1957, the year I was born, which was perhaps a good omen for the younger horse. Not that it mattered. Secretariat didn’t need much luck.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer whose column runs in the Ledger. He can be reached at chips7591@gmail.com.
