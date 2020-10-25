Reading and remembering old news

The other day I was digging around in an old trunk that my mom kept stuff in and came across a newspaper dated May 17, 1973, the day I turned 16. Mom was a keeper, almost an organized hoarder you might say, until her last few years when organization became more difficult.

Down the left hand side of the paper were “In the News” blurbs where I read that 21-year old Ann Tallent, the winner of the Miss Greater San Diego beauty pageant, won the contest with what three plastic surgeons testified “is hers,” after other contestants charged that she had enhanced her 35-22-35 figure, with breast surgery of silicone injections.

Of the other 18 blurbs, five had to do with Watergate, as did five of the seven front-page stories. The scandal would drag on for 15 more months, ending with President Nixon’s resignation on August 9, 1974.

The two non-Watergate stories on the front that day were about NASA’s launch of Skylab and the price of gold falling to $105 an ounce.

Next I came across an article titled, “To live longer, pick right job, says new study.” Leading the list of old age careers were prominent scientists. Not sure how the less prominent ones fared. Next came college professors, administrators and clergymen.