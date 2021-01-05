Reapportionment will be paramount issue with legislature

Many of the leaders of the legislature were hoping and somewhat expecting the governor to call a special session or two prior to the regular session. There are a lot of issues that have to be addressed and are delinquent due to COVID cutting the 2020 Regular Session in half and there is concern that COVID could kill part of this year’s session. It will indeed make a precarious environment inside the state house. There are economic development bills that need passing and a ton of local bills legislators need to pass for their districts, and then there are big ticket items like the prison problems.

Regardless of how important all of the substantive state issues are, nothing will be as paramount to legislators as reapportionment or the redistricting of their own districts. Self-preservation will prevail. The United States Census is taken every 10 years for a reason. The U.S. Constitution, and concurrently all state constitutions, mandates the count for one reason – to make all congressional and legislative districts have the same number of people. Thus the saying, “one person, one vote.” The power of the pencil is granted to the state legislature to draw its own lines and the power rests with lawmakers to draw the congressional lines for the state. If indeed we do lose a congressional seat, then that task becomes exponentially more difficult than if we had our current seven districts.