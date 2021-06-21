Recent drop in lumber prices doesn’t tell full story

Lumber prices are still approximately $1,000 per 1,000 board feet (MBF). This is significantly higher than the prices before the pandemic. Prices were between $400 and $475 per MBF during the first couple of months of 2020. The lumber market saw similar trends of decreasing prices in fall of 2020, but the prices increased again.

“Currently, demand is still strong, fueled largely by the housing market and low mortgage rates,” Maggard said.

The Culprits of High Lumber PricesUnderstanding the cause behind lumber prices rising exponentially is not as simple as naming one culprit. There were many factors that lead to the instability of the market and continue to play a role in relation to the staggering prices.

One of the most obvious short-term factors is the near halt in lumber production and capacity brought on by COVID-19. With lumber mills having to follow the necessary COVID-19 operating safety guidelines, production of lumber dropped drastically.

Other short-term factors that caused the current market include an increase in demand for lumber for home renovations and a persistent housing market brought on by low mortgage interest rates. Additionally, limits on the amount of imported softwood lumber coming to the United States has also played a role.