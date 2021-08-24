Recreation Department begins move from Jug Brown Center in preparation for new construction

The Enterprise Parks and Recreation staff will soon be moving out of the M.N. “Jug” Brown Community Center so they can move ahead with plans for construction of a new recreational facility there.

Billy Powell, director of the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department, said the building where the department has made its home since for 61 years will be vacated in the coming weeks. Daily operations will take place at the Enterprise Civic Center, where the staff will be based until a new recreation center is built sometime in the next three years.

The staff expects to be moved to the Civic Center during the last week of September and can be contacted there for the foreseeable future.

Powell said no programs will be cut back during this time. Senior Aerobics and Weight Watchers classes that had previously been conducted at the Rec Center are now being conducted at the Enterprise Farmers Market. Arrangements for any other activities moved from the Rec Center will be announced later.

“It’s somewhat emotional for us because this building has meant so much to our community through the years,” Powell said. “But at the same time, we are extremely excited about the recreational improvements and possibilities that our overall plan will bring for the citizens we serve.”