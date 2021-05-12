Recycling service eyes Enterprise area

A new recycling service is on its way to Enterprise—if it gets the support of at least 100 homes.
Introduced to the Enterprise City Council by representative Dennis Wise at last Tuesday’s council meeting, Recyclops is an at-home recycling collection service for municipalities that no longer offer or have never offered recycling services. Fans of “The Office” will recognize Recyclops as the name of one of Dwight Schrute’s characters for Earth Day.
“We are an environmental firm first and foremost, unlike some other places in the country where people think that they have a recycling program going on, but low and behold they find out they’ve been ending up either at the landfill or the garbage burning plant,” he said. “That doesn’t happen with us. We make sure the materials get recycled.”
Wise said the difference between traditional city-run recycling services and Recyclops is that Recyclops is a subscription-based service modeled after ride-sharing businesses Uber and Lfyt. Instead of commercial sized, large, loud trucks, recycling is picked up every other week by an independent, contracted regular pickup truck.
Wise said Recylops formed their business using the Uber-platform for both operational and legal reasons.
“Operationally, the employees are gig-employees, so they are part-time but are well-paid at about $25 an hour, and there’s generally one driver for every 50-65 homes,” he said. “Legally, we do it this way so we don’t run afoul of ordinances. If you think about the taxi industry or delivery businesses, most municipalities have ordinances that say you have to do this, this and this, while Uber and Lyft completely upended that model, so we’ve taken that model as it relates to this type of situation so we stay out of trouble.”
Wise said he wanted to appear before the council to raise awareness of Recylops because they have had multiple residents requesting services, but they need 100 homes to pre-sign up before it can launch in this area. After 100 homes sign up, he said it typically takes two to four weeks for services to begin.
For more information or to sign up, visit https://recyclops.com/. Currently, Recyclops is operational in Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Ohio, Utah, Kansas, Tennessee and Virginia.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
Held a public hearing for the rezone of 108.18 acres of land owned by the Industrial Development Board of the City of Enterprise from M-2 (General Manufacturing) to MD (Medical District) located at 3400 Rocky Head Road. No one spoke for or against the rezone, and it was approved.
Introduced a recommendation from the Enterprise Planning Commission at the request of Michael Spencer for the rezone of 0.377 acres of land owned by Spencer from B-2 (Downtown Business District) to R-65 (Residential District) located at 306 N. Rawls Street. A public hearing was scheduled for June 1.
Approved the Back to School sales tax holiday for Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18.
Authorized Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore to enter into contract with Lexiporo-PGO for the preparation of policy, guidelines and orders for the department. The total cost of the contract is $34,628.57 this fiscal year with an additional $20,518.62 annually.
Authorized a one-time, $10,000 contribution to the Alabama State Games to assist with and host events within the city. The games, hosted by the cities of Dothan, Ozark and Enterprise, will be held June 11-13.
The next meeting was scheduled for May 1 at City Hall with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. followed by the council meeting at 6 p.m.