Recycling service eyes Enterprise area

A new recycling service is on its way to Enterprise—if it gets the support of at least 100 homes.

Introduced to the Enterprise City Council by representative Dennis Wise at last Tuesday’s council meeting, Recyclops is an at-home recycling collection service for municipalities that no longer offer or have never offered recycling services. Fans of “The Office” will recognize Recyclops as the name of one of Dwight Schrute’s characters for Earth Day.

“We are an environmental firm first and foremost, unlike some other places in the country where people think that they have a recycling program going on, but low and behold they find out they’ve been ending up either at the landfill or the garbage burning plant,” he said. “That doesn’t happen with us. We make sure the materials get recycled.”

Wise said the difference between traditional city-run recycling services and Recyclops is that Recyclops is a subscription-based service modeled after ride-sharing businesses Uber and Lfyt. Instead of commercial sized, large, loud trucks, recycling is picked up every other week by an independent, contracted regular pickup truck.

Wise said Recylops formed their business using the Uber-platform for both operational and legal reasons.