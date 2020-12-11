Reeves wins DJHS spelling bee

Fourteen students participated in Dauphin Junior High’s school-wide annual spelling bee Thursday morning, and a winner was crowned after 15 rounds.
Seventh grader J.D. Reeves won first place, and the winning word was “incantations.”
Chanwook Lee, grade 8, came in second, and Ethan Ingram, grade 7, came in third.
The 14 participants were Braylon Causey; Rayshon Cole; Travis Collier; Gabby Eubanks; J'Sean Green; Ethan Ingram; Chanwook Lee; Ladarrius McGee; J.D. Reeves; Bryan Spivey; Rickey Sutton; David Swanson; Charles Weeks; and Kale Williams.
