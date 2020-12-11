 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reeves wins DJHS spelling bee
0 comments

Reeves wins DJHS spelling bee

121120-ent-spellingbee-p1

Dauphin Junior High School held its annual spelling bee Thursday morning. Ethan Ingram, left, came in third, J.D. Reeves, center, came in first and Chanwook Lee, right, came in second.

 PHOTO COURTESY DJHS

Fourteen students participated in Dauphin Junior High’s school-wide annual spelling bee Thursday morning, and a winner was crowned after 15 rounds.

Seventh grader J.D. Reeves won first place, and the winning word was “incantations.”

Chanwook Lee, grade 8, came in second, and Ethan Ingram, grade 7, came in third.

The 14 participants were Braylon Causey; Rayshon Cole; Travis Collier; Gabby Eubanks; J'Sean Green; Ethan Ingram; Chanwook Lee; Ladarrius McGee; J.D. Reeves; Bryan Spivey; Rickey Sutton; David Swanson; Charles Weeks; and Kale Williams.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert