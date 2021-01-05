Reflections: On being mask shamed

I suppose it’s the modern equivalent of “You kids get off my lawn.” I’ve heard of “mask-shaming” in recent months but didn’t experience it until last week.

The senior adult didn’t introduce himself. He just walked by me and scowled, “You need to wear your mask!” Which I was. I entered the store with the mask on my chin since I was finishing off my soda and about to drop the bottle in a receptacle before picking up a few items. I suppose my first reaction was shock that a total stranger would accost me. My second reaction was anger that he deigned to lecture me. As a church leader I’ve been in the forefront with protocols based on our governor’s orders, and I constantly caution about distancing and intimate contact.

Fortunately, I pursed my lips and didn’t respond, though my first thought was to blast him and tell him to mind his own business. I could’ve quoted scripture: “Who made you a judge over us?” (Exodus 2:14).

A few seconds later I saw a pastor friend in the store and thought how fortunate I was to have held my peace and not made a scene. If I’d blown up, my friend would’ve observed, and my preacher reputation would’ve been destroyed!