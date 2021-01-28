Regions Bank launches virtual Financial Fitness Fridays

Regions Bank has announced the launch of Financial Fitness Fridays, a no-cost, high-impact program to help people across Alabama learn more about the power of building strong budgets and managing credit wisely.

Financial Fitness Fridays is built around free virtual seminars that are open to anyone, regardless of whether they have a Regions account. The main topics are credit and budgeting because they are so essential to helping people build and maintain financial security. From buying a home to making other major purchases or reaching any number of additional goals, good credit is essential. And it’s within reach.

The next opportunity to learn about credit reports will be offered on Friday, Jan. 29. Regions Financial Wellness Relationship Manager Alicia Somers will offer insights beginning at 11:30 a.m. This session is open to the public as well.