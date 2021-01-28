 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regions Bank launches virtual Financial Fitness Fridays
0 comments

Regions Bank launches virtual Financial Fitness Fridays

  • 0

Regions Bank has announced the launch of Financial Fitness Fridays, a no-cost, high-impact program to help people across Alabama learn more about the power of building strong budgets and managing credit wisely.

Financial Fitness Fridays is built around free virtual seminars that are open to anyone, regardless of whether they have a Regions account. The main topics are credit and budgeting because they are so essential to helping people build and maintain financial security. From buying a home to making other major purchases or reaching any number of additional goals, good credit is essential. And it’s within reach.

The next opportunity to learn about credit reports will be offered on Friday, Jan. 29. Regions Financial Wellness Relationship Manager Alicia Somers will offer insights beginning at 11:30 a.m. This session is open to the public as well.

“The beginning of the year is a time when many people prioritize their financial wellness, and it gives us a chance at Regions to provide guidance and assistance to help people put a plan in place to meet their financial resolutions,” said Alan Register, market executive for Regions Bank in Metro Birmingham. “We invite everyone to take advantage of Financial Fitness Fridays and learn more about the value of credit and practical ways to put a solid budget in place.”

Financial Fitness Fridays complements Regions Next Step, the bank’s year-round financial wellness program. Through Next Step, Regions offers updated financial education content in a variety of forms. Earlier this month, Next Step released the results of a survey that showed saving more and spending less are the most important financial resolutions for people this year. Next Step articles, virtual seminars, podcasts, budgeting calculators, checklists and more are available for free to anyone to help meet financial goals in the new year.

Additionally, financial guidance is shared through the @RegionsNews Twitter handle and the bank’s news website, regions.doingmoretoday.com. Video content is available through the Regions Financial YouTube channel.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Versatility makes Cunningham great
News

Versatility makes Cunningham great

Wildcat football strength and conditioning and defensive backs coach Gary Dugger arrived in January 2020, missing the 2019 football season, an…

Crash kills Coffee Co. man
News

Crash kills Coffee Co. man

A two vehicle crash early Friday morning seriously injured one person and left another dead, Alabama State Troopers said in a press release Fr…

Effort made Lebsack a standout
News

Effort made Lebsack a standout

Enterprise High School senior football player Colin Lebsack may have only played for Jackson Hanson for two years, but what he saw from his pl…

Downtown Date Night planned
News

Downtown Date Night planned

In an effort to continue to support downtown Enterprise’s local businesses while also providing a night of fun for residents, Main Street Ente…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert