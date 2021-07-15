 Skip to main content
Register now to attend the Alabama Watershed Stewards Training at the Enterprise Farmers Market
AWS

Join Coffee County Extension Coordinator Gavin Mauldin and others for the Alabama Watershed Stewards one-day training tomorrow, Friday, July 16, at the Enterprise Farmers Market.

Alabama Watershed Stewards is a statewide science-based educational program that promotes healthy watersheds, increases understanding of water pollution and provides the knowledge and tools needed to prevent and resolve local water quality problems. The event is hosted by the ACES Water Program and Alabama Water Watch and funded by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. This year, we’re also inviting members of local water conservation groups to attend and bring some educational materials to share with participants.

Sign-in starts at 8:30 a.m. and the training adjourns by 4 p.m. Catered lunch is provided, and participants also receive a free Watershed Stewards handbook.

Those interested in attending can register online at https://aub.ie/awsenterprise.

The training is approved for .7 Continuing Education Units from Auburn University. For more information on the Alabama Watershed Stewards program, visit http://www.aces.edu/aws

Topics to be covered include:

  • Watershed Systems: What they are and how they work
  • Watershed Quality: Learn about water quantity and quality in Alabama.
  • How you can improve watershed function
  • Community driven watershed management
  • Local water related organizations
