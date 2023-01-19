Registration has begun for next CERT training

Would you like to learn how to do CPR, administer first aid, and put out small fires? If so, you are in luck because the Community Emergency Response Team will hold its next training session Feb. 17, 18, and 25 and local citizens are invited to register.

Over the years, CERT has trained about 200 people to help respond in emergency situations, Coffee County CERT Director Johnson recently told Enterprise Lions Club members.

Johnson said that the team has about 100 active volunteers with approximately 50 who comprise a core nucleus. These trained volunteers not only respond to emergencies, but they also help with community events. Recently, they helped with the Enterprise Christmas parade, directing traffic and the crowd of parade attendees.

CERT conducts training sessions in conjunction with other first responders. CERT held a fire training exercise at Enterprise High School and ran 75-100 students through the training every hour. These students learned how to quickly put out a fire using a fire extinguisher.

Additionally, an active shooter exercise is planned for the near future with FEMA and other first responders. CERT also works with first responders on Fort Rucker to conduct training exercises. Training for community volunteers includes learning CPR, administering first aid, and putting out small fires.

These volunteers may also be called upon in an emergency such as a tornado, a fire, or an auto accident. Scotty said the team has room for people of all types – there is something for everybody.

CERT also works with the Enterprise Fire Department to assist and educate citizens about fire safety and prevention. In the past, the group handed out smoke detectors to residents, and they hope to continue that project this year. In addition, they are planning a community fair with activities to educate the public about fire safety and to introduce the public to firefighters.

CERT meets monthly at 6 p. m. at the Enterprise Rescue Center. The first meeting this year will be Jan. 26. The February training session will have a fee of $25 which will include the CERT volunteer bag that volunteers will carry with them to emergency situations.

Johnson also urged the club members to discuss disaster response teams with their churches and businesses. Do they have a disaster response plan in place? Do they have someone responsible for a disaster response plan? Do they have a safe place in case of an emergency? These are questions that every church and business needs to address.

Johnson, who is an Enterprise city councilman, also talked to the Lions about activities ongoing in the city.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are welcome to attend.