An opportunity to train for emergency preparedness is available in Coffee County as the first of a three session Community Emergency Response Team training class begins on Friday.

Classes will be held Feb. 17 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a hands-on exercise Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Fire Department Central Fire Station located at 301 Plaza Drive.

“Through eight modules delivered over three sessions, you will be trained in basic self-help and mutual-aid emergency functions,” said Coffee County CERT Coordinator Scotty Johnson. “Attendance at all three sessions is required for certification.”

Registration before the class is required. “We need 10 participants to hold the class,” Johnson said.

There is a $25 registration fee which is tax deductible. Those interested can call (334) 894-5375 or (334) 806-1994 or http://www.coffeecounty.us/formcenter/emergency-management-10.

“CERT is a training program that prepares you to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in the event of a disaster,” said Johnson. “During an incident, emergency service personal may not be able to reach everyone right away. By getting trained in CERT, you will have the skills to help emergency responders save lives and protect property.

“Naturals for the training are neighborhood watch, community organizations, communities of faith, school staff, workplace employees, scouting organization and other groups that come together regularly for a common purpose,” Johnson said. “CERT skills are useful in disaster and everyday life events.

The CERT training educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations, according to Johnson. “Using the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help.”

Johnson said volunteers trained in CERT also offer a potential workforce for performing duties such as shelter support, crowd control, and evacuation. “The role of a CERT volunteer is to help others until trained emergency personnel arrive,” he said.

CERT teams also help the community year-round by helping with community emergency plans, neighborhood exercises, preparedness outreach, fire safety education, and workplace safety,” Johnson said. “Using the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help. CERT teams are known and trusted resources to emergency responders and their communities.

“The primary reason for CERT training is to give people the decision-making, organizational, and practical skills to offer immediate assistance to family members, neighbors, and associates while waiting for help,” Johnson said. “It starts with you.”