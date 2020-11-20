Registration open for spring at ESCC

Students can now register for the spring semester, which will include some additional on-campus class options, at Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College.
“For the fall semester, we had to adapt many of our classes for a virtual environment to both address the restrictions presented by COVID-19 and continue to meet the educational needs of our students,” ESCC Vice President and Dean of Instruction Danny Long said. “For the spring, our faculty and staff once again came together to create a strong class schedule. We made sure that we kept our focus on both the quality of the education being offered and the safety of our students, faculty and staff, so while we have added just a few additional courses that offer face-to-face instruction, we will continue to offer many online and hybrid class options.”
Spring classes at ESCC and AAC will be similar to the Fall 2020 semester class schedule. Face-to-face instruction will be offered on the Enterprise campus as well as reduced-capacity hybrid and virtual synchronous classes, which are virtual classes held at scheduled class times. At AAC, students will continue to follow staggered schedules and a modified block system. Classes will be held for seven hours a day Monday through Thursday during two sessions throughout the semester: a 10-week session and a five-week session.
“As always, we will continue to do everything we can support our students as they learn in a more virtual environment,” Long said. “For our online classes, we understand that online learning is not the easiest experience. Even now, online classes are something that students are getting used to. To help with that, we have transitioned many of our student services, like tutoring through Boll Weevil Central, online so those students can get the help and support they need in their classes. There may also be students with technology needs, such as needing a laptop to complete their online work. To help, ESCC has a laptop loaner program for those students to borrow computers for their online classes.”
The College will have an additional 260 laptops available to students in the spring. A request form for the program can be found at escc.edu/laptop.
Registration opened for all students on Nov. 9. Students can meet with their advisor to receive assistance with registration or register for classes through their MyESCC account. Extended hours for registration will also be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Students who have not already planned ahead for the spring semester can visit escc.edu/registration to see class schedules and request assistance from an advisor. Spring classes start Jan. 13.
“Many of our students and those in our community have faced challenges this year,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “We don’t want anyone to have to put their education on hold, so for any person who wants to take those next steps toward a great degree or career, we will work with them to eliminate those hurdles.”
“Despite challenges from the current pandemic, we were one of three Alabama community colleges to see increased fall enrollment. We want to continue this trend in the spring of meeting the education and training needs of more students and our community. Don’t wait to register. Our on-campus classes are filling up fast, but no matter the class format, I know that our spring courses will continue to offer the rigor of instruction our students need, whether they meet with their instructors face to face or virtually.
“I am proud of our students, faculty and staff for their hard work and dedication as we have transitioned to various modes of instruction in order to offer our students the best and safest options for their education and training.”
In addition to registering for classes, students can prepare for the spring semester by applying for financial assistance, such as the ESCC Community Scholarship or federal funds.
The College is offering a new Community Scholarship for new students enrolling in classes at any campus during the spring semester. Additionally, students who previously attended the College and want to return to complete their education can apply for the Community Scholarship. This does not include students enrolled during the Fall 2020 semester.
Through the Community Scholarship, students can receive up to two free classes, the equivalent of six credit hours, if they pay for two. To apply for the scholarships, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the ESCC Community Scholarship form. The deadline to apply for the Community Scholarship is Dec. 10. More information on the ESCC Community Scholarship can be found at escc.edu/communityscholarship.
Students who wish to see their eligibility for federal grants and loans can complete the FAFSA at studentaid.gov. Applicants must use their 2018 tax information for the 2020-21 FAFSA. The ESCC/AAC school code for the FAFSA is 001015. More information about financial aid can be found at escc.edu/financialaid. The 2021-22 FAFSA is also open for students who wish to complete an application for the next academic year.
For students receiving face-to-face instruction in the spring, attendance and schedules will comply with the College’s COVID-19 protocols for social distancing, face coverings, and additional sanitation measures. Students will also be required to complete the College’s COVID-19 Canvas course and sign a COVID-19 waiver before coming to class.
As with the Enterprise campus, students taking classes on the Ozark campus will be required to follow the College’s COVID-19 protocols and complete all COVID-19 waiver forms.
“The well-being of our students and employees continues to be our top priority at this time,” Rodgers said. “We want our students to receive the best education and training in the safest manner possible, and I am proud of everyone for helping us maintain safe campuses over the past months. I commend all the students, faculty and staff for practicing our safety protocols and pre-screening at home before coming to campus, and I encourage everyone to continue with these safety practices so that we can have a great spring semester."
