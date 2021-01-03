Remember the Bard

Following its 1961 release to us hoi polloi, all Americans were all encouraged to swallow a series of sugar cubes laced with a different kind of polio preventative discovered by Albert Sabin.

Activists FDR and Basil O’Conner had founded the Warm Springs Foundation in Georgia in 1927, and lest you think it’s defunct, there’s now a 2-year waiting period for prospective patients who’ve suffered polio or different kinds of spinal injuries.

New buildings are under construction there today; polio remains a severe health issue in parts of the world.

Even though scientists have been fighting polio for more than 100 years, the world ain’t free from it yet.

Today, most of us are scared, miffed and baffled after waiting the last nine MONTHS for a vaccine.

Memories of fearing polio remain strong even after some 65 years, despite knowing boomers had two different treatments that immunized us.

Always wondered if polio itself knows not to threaten us again and we’re hopeful today’s children never deal with mumps, measles, a few other childhood maladies and the threat of an atomic bomb attack that kept us young’uns scared witless mostly throughout the 1950s and ’60s.