Remember the Bard

Think back exactly one year.
Raise your hand if you even imagined what horrors 2020 would beget.
Don’t know what pronoun years use: He, She or It; if 2020 was a “She,” the title of Roy Clark’s song, “Thank God and Greyhound She’s Gone” about says everything for it.
We’ve arrived in a whole new year, 12 months holding promise and hope for enough COVID-19 vaccine for all, so maybe we can return to part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first inaugural address.
That was the March 1933 speech when FDR calmed the nation saying “… the only thing we have to fear is fear itself …”
Roosevelt delivered that speech some 12 years after being stricken by poliomyelitis at age 39.
Forward to a polio epidemic year, there were 58,000 new U.S. cases during 1952, a year 3,000 Americans, mostly children, died from it.
On March 26, 1953, Dr. Jonas Salk, on a national radio show, announced he’d tested a successful polio vaccine.
Do the math: 1953-1921 = 32, as in 32 years before we first-wave baby boomers became the first non-test group to get, as Barney Fife said, “inarculated” for the dreaded virus; some of us (Enterprise High School’s 1968 graduating class) got shot shortly before starting first grade.
Following its 1961 release to us hoi polloi, all Americans were all encouraged to swallow a series of sugar cubes laced with a different kind of polio preventative discovered by Albert Sabin.
Activists FDR and Basil O’Conner had founded the Warm Springs Foundation in Georgia in 1927, and lest you think it’s defunct, there’s now a 2-year waiting period for prospective patients who’ve suffered polio or different kinds of spinal injuries.
New buildings are under construction there today; polio remains a severe health issue in parts of the world.
Even though scientists have been fighting polio for more than 100 years, the world ain’t free from it yet.
Today, most of us are scared, miffed and baffled after waiting the last nine MONTHS for a vaccine.
Memories of fearing polio remain strong even after some 65 years, despite knowing boomers had two different treatments that immunized us.
Always wondered if polio itself knows not to threaten us again and we’re hopeful today’s children never deal with mumps, measles, a few other childhood maladies and the threat of an atomic bomb attack that kept us young’uns scared witless mostly throughout the 1950s and ’60s.
This quarantine lifestyle has been inconvenient, but penalties from disregarding mandated orders to stay home when possible, to avoid large crowds, especially indoors, and to wear masks in public are having the virus, and/or spreading it or dying from it.
Hmmm.
Somehow, granddaughter Laci Riley became a teenager last Sunday.
Seems like it took her about six months to get there, while it feels like years since COVID-19 had the nerve and audacity to begin ruling the world NLT last March.
Next thing we know, Laci’ll be a full-grown woman.
Today, we gotta believe 2021 is much better than 2020, a year many famous Americans, in many ways, would’ve been better served by following an updated line from William Shakespeare.
Were he to write “Hamlet” now, the Bard (1564-1613) might’ve warned Americans to “Neither a Blogger Nor Tweeter Be.”
Stay safe and Happy New Year! …