Remembering the big baby year

So another birthday came and went. Sixty-three years in the books now. If the averages are right, I’ve got about 13 years left. Surely that can’t be right! My wife’s oldest brother enters his 80th year this month; I don’t know if that makes me feel better or worse.
For those of us who came along in 1957, we would hold the record for most births in a calendar year for half a century, until 2007, when our 4,308,000 was surpassed by 7,000. But ever since 07, the number has steadily decreased. Must be the economy.
I arrived at rush hour, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas, on a Friday afternoon. There were seven pounds, 11 ounces of me and Dad was so excited by those numbers he wanted to nickname me Crapshoot. It wouldn’t have lasted though, as I’ve never been much of a gambler.
1957 was also the year Russia launched a small basketball size satellite known as Sputnik 1, and the “Space Age” began. They also tested their first Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) a few months later, which had us kids practicing safety drills in the 60’s by crawling under our little wooden desks. Just in case the missiles were aimed our way.
The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1957 was Lester Bowles Pearson, one of the most respected members of the U.N. General Assembly, who won the award for his work in resolving the 1956 Arab-Israeli War. Thank goodness that was settled.
Peace wasn’t everywhere however as Communists that year attacked a small eastern country in the China Sea known as South Vietnam.
The Republicans were in the White House in 57. Most everybody liked Ike and even felt okay about Dick, the VP who had not yet found a need to be tricky.
Americans were trying to get along better. There were only four homicides for every 100,000 people that year. Closer to my home tensions were edgy, however, as the Little Rock Nine were not receiving a very friendly welcome at Central High. But President Ike’s army was bigger than Governor Orval’s and integration went forward.
In sports that year things were better for a young African-American woman named Althea Gibson who would win the Championship at Wimbledon and also the U.S. Open. The Milwaukee Braves defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series. Hank Aaron was the league MVP. The Boston Celtics beat the St. Louis Hawks for the NBA crown. A decade later both the Braves and Hawks would move their franchises to Atlanta.
North Carolina defeated Kansas in 3 overtimes for the men’s NCAA Championship and the football championship was shared by Auburn and Ohio State.
Doug Ford won the Masters that year and Dick Mayer received a check for almost $10,000 for his victory in the U. S. Open, while future Hall of Famers Nancy Lopez and Seve Ballesteros were just opening their eyes. Others born in 57 destined for fame were Katy Couric, Vanna White and Osama Bin Laden.
A new duo called Tom and Jerry began their recording career, but soon changed back to their real names of Simon and Garfunkel, while America joined Lauren Bacall in mourning the passing of Bogey.
Yeah, I guess 1957 was a good year to be born. We were too young for Vietnam and too old for Desert Storm. We saw the beginning of Rock and Roll and as we all know, it will never die. We studied in the seventies and got greedy in the eighties. We lost hair and eyesight in the nineties and will hopefully find wisdom in this decade or the next, so that when we pass it all along to those who follow, we will be able to leave things at least a little better than we found them.