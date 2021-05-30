Remembering the big baby year

Yeah, I guess 1957 was a good year to be born. We were too young for Vietnam and too old for Desert Storm. We saw the beginning of Rock and Roll and as we all know, it will never die. We studied in the seventies and got greedy in the eighties. We lost hair and eyesight in the nineties and will hopefully find wisdom in this decade or the next, so that when we pass it all along to those who follow, we will be able to leave things at least a little better than we found them.