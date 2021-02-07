Remembering valets and meatballs

KM and I were going to try restaurant we’d never tried before and I called my friend Fred to see if he’d been there. He said he had, last summer, but he wouldn’t be going back.
“How come?” I asked. And got the story.
He said he’d taken a date and when they got to the restaurant he noticed he had a choice to either park himself or use the valet service for ten bucks. Always conscious of value, Fred chose to skip the valet and drove to a place on a nearby street. After a short walk to the restaurant front door, the valet asked Fred if he had just seen him driving by in a car. Fred said yes. The man said that he was sorry but that to eat in the restaurant they must use the valet service.
Taken aback, Fred then spotted two people crossing the street and walking past them into the restaurant. So he asked the valet – “What about those people?”
“Oh they live nearby,” came the reply.
“So let me get this straight,” Fred said. “I can eat in this restaurant only if I let you valet park my car or if I purchase a home within walking distance?”
That’s correct sir,” answered the valet.
“OK, let us just go in and take a look at a menu to decide if we even want to eat here,” came Fred’s proposal. “That will be fine sir.”
“If we are still inside in thirty or forty-five minutes, are you coming after us?”
“I’m sure that won’t be necessary sir.”
So they walked through the door to a beautiful and modern décor, but also to a temperature as warm as it had been outside. It comforted Fred somewhat that the air conditioning system was breaking down, and that the owners would have to use their ill-gotten valet gains to fix it. He smiled as he and his date came back outside and walked past the valet, his tip money still intact.
The hungry couple moved on to their next choice; a spot, Fred says, that has the best spaghetti and meatballs in the world, which he is always in the mood for.
They arrived and parked, without assistance.
Inside, as they waited for a table, Fred became annoyed at the Maitre D’s attention to the people calling in and ordering take out.
Fred’s philosophy is - If I am willing to get a date, get dressed up, drive down and spend an hour and a half dining in your place of business, plus leave a liberal tip, then for heaven’s sake please put my needs over those lazy people who probably can’t get a date in the first place, and lay around all day in their sweat clothes before finally deciding to call in for some food.
“I’m just impressed you have a philosophy,” I told him..
Finally they were seated and soon ordered some fried mozzarella, Caesar salads, and Buckler beer; and of course the mouth-watering entrée.
Finally the evening was turning out as he had imagined. The beers and appetizers had promptly arrived and he gazed across the table into the eyes of his lovely date. There are those rare special moments when all seems right with the world, and Fred had landed softly in one of them. He sat in a comfortable chair, looking at a beautiful woman; the beer was cold and the appetizers were warm. There were friends seated nearby whom he was glad to see and who seemed glad to see him. His career was going well, his golf game better than ever, and his hot little sports car was parked nearby, free of charge. It all seemed so perfect.
Then it happened, the one thing that could ruin this blissful scene and take away such a perfect moment. One cruel sentence, directed at Fred from somewhere in the darkness of the abyss -
“Sorry sir, we’re all out of meatballs.”
Oh the humanity.