Remembering valets and meatballs

Finally the evening was turning out as he had imagined. The beers and appetizers had promptly arrived and he gazed across the table into the eyes of his lovely date. There are those rare special moments when all seems right with the world, and Fred had landed softly in one of them. He sat in a comfortable chair, looking at a beautiful woman; the beer was cold and the appetizers were warm. There were friends seated nearby whom he was glad to see and who seemed glad to see him. His career was going well, his golf game better than ever, and his hot little sports car was parked nearby, free of charge. It all seemed so perfect.