Rep. Barry Moore holds town hall meeting in Enterprise

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore held a town hall meeting in Enterprise Wednesday to give local constituents the opportunity to ask questions and learn how he is serving his district in Washington.

In a news release from his Moore’s office, it stated that some of the topics addressed during the meeting focused on what Moore described as “the Democrats’ disastrous policies.”

The release said the current guidance from the Democrats, who currently control the U.S. House and Senate as well as the White House, has led to record-high inflation, rising energy and gas prices, skyrocketing crime rates, and the ongoing crisis at the U.S. Southern border dealing with illegal immigration.

The Coffee County Republican said the GOP is committed to building a stronger economy, securing the border, ensuring safer communities, preserving God-given freedoms, and holding President Joe Biden’s administration accountable in Congress.

Moore, who represents Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, will continue a series of town hall meetings across his district during August.

