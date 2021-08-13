Rep. Moore talks progress, unity

Rep. Barry Moore visited the Enterprise Rotary Club on Tuesday to discuss his experience and accomplishments since being elected to serve as Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District Representative in November.

Moore shared a quote inscribed above a door in the Capitol that inspired him. It reads, “In order to venture into the wilderness, you must see it not as it is, but as it will be.”

“That’s kind of how we have to approach this fight for the future of the country,” he said “We have our ups and downs obviously, but we need to see it as it can and as it will be.”

Moore said he and his staff are working on 700 veterans’ cases and have resolved 500 cases in less than seven months. Moore said anyone in the district with a problem, such as a passport or veterans issue, should contact one of his offices in Dothan, Andalusia or Wetumpka.

“We’re here to serve and that’s the wins we get,” Moore said. “I don’t get a lot of wins in DC, but we get those wins for taking care of our constituents. That allows my team to see success and experience it every day and that’s what it’s about: serving you and your district.”