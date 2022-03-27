Representatives, AFA host "Back the Blue" lunch

Representative Rhett Marques and Senate District 31 Candidate, Representative Mike Jones, along with the Alabama Forestry Association (AFA), hosted a “Back the Blue” event in Enterprise at the Enterprise Farmers Market to honor first responders March 18.

The lunch was held to show appreciation for hardworking first responders and all they do in our local communities.

Marques, Jones, AFA members and volunteers from the Alabama Forestry Commission cooked hamburgers and hotdogs for over 150 first responders.

“The rain didn’t stop us from coming out to back the blue and serve our first responders as they serve us each and every day,” said Representative Marques. “It was a fabulous event and I hope they realize how much we appreciate all that they do for us.”

Marques is seeking reelection for House District 91 which covers most of Coffee County.

“Our first responders put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect all of us,” said Representative Jones. “I was honored to be able to participate in this event to show them that we appreciate what they do for us and their hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed.”

Jones, who currently represents House District 92, is running for the Senate District 31 seat in the upcoming primary election.

The event was a huge success and marked the 20th stop on AFA’s “Back the Blue” tour.