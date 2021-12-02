Republican Women announce volunteer of the year

Kimmie Stafford was named the Sue Cobb Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) Volunteer of the Year at the RWCC Nov. 17 meeting.

The award was established in 2002 in honor of Sue Cobb, who is a former RWCC President and recipient of the Alabama Federation of Republican Women (AFRW) Martha Foy award for most outstanding Republican woman.

For the past two years, Kimmie volunteered to served double duty as both the RWCC Membership Vice-President and Treasurer. Kimmie served as Treasurer from 2018-2020, and as the Recording Secretary from 2016-2017, being responsible for publishing the RWCC newsletter. In 2017, RWCC won the AFRW award for best newsletter.

Always willing to serve, Kimmie has volunteered at Coffee County Republican Headquarters; RWCC festival booths and bake sales; campaigning for local candidates; and traveling to Florida as part of the Mighty Alabama Strike Force to knock on doors for the Republican Presidential candidate in 2016 and 2020. Kimmie has volunteered to continue her service to RWCC by serving as the Caring for America Committee Woman during the 2022-2023 term.

For more information about the Republican Women of Coffee County, please contact RWCC President Jan White at 334-494-3763.