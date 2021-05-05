The Republican Women of Coffee County recently participated in the Enterprise Day of Service event by providing Easter baskets to the residents of the Enterprise Rehabilitation Center. Shannon Smith headed up the project to provide the rehab residents with a basket that included two pairs of grippy socks, two Moon Pies, two bookmarks, two fragrance-free healing hands therapy lotion, a cross, plastic eggs and milk chocolate candies. Masks were provided by Lisa Bebee and Susan Letourneau. Other RWCC members who participated are Carol Boylston, Sue Cobb, Sis Sherling and Jane Wardrobe. The residents were thrilled with the baskets and appreciated being remembered at Easter. Pictured left to right are Shannon Smith, Enterprise Rehabilitation Center staff member Janet Armstong and Susan Letourneau.
Republican Women of Coffee County gives back to EHRC residents
- STAFF REPORTS
