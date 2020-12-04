Republican Women of Coffee County name 2020 Volunteer of the Year

Carol Boylston was presented with the 2020 Republican Women of Coffee County Sue Cobb Volunteer of the Year Award at the Nov. 18 meeting.

Boylston has been actively involved with the Republican Women of Coffee County since 2015. In 2019, she was asked to fill the position as 1st Vice-President for Programs, which she accepted, even though she had a busy schedule outside of RWCC.

Unfortunately, 2020 has proven to be a most chaotic year that would have even tried the patience of a seasoned Program VP, much less someone stepping into the office for the first time. Right out of the chute, she was responsible for organizing a forum for the seven Congressional District 2 candidates. In preparing for this, she attended other Republican Women's luncheons and forums in order to get a better understanding of the candidates and their platforms.

Boylston did not shy away from asking the tough, controversial questions, and, to the best of her ability, made sure the questions were based on facts. She moderated other programs with political candidates, to include a forum for the 2nd Congressional District run-off candidates and the only forum held for the Enterprise municipal candidates. The other programs she has presented to our club this year have been exceptional as well.