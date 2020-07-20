Resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 134 set to begin Wednesday
MONTGOMERY — An Alabama Department of Transportation resurfacing project is set to begin Wednesday, July 22, weather permitting, on Alabama Highway 134 from Alabama Highway 87 to Alabama Highway 88 in Enterprise.

The project will consist of safety widening, resurfacing, and traffic striping. Safety widening is adding a two-foot paved and scored shoulder on each side.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project. Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The $3.6 million contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., based out of Dothan, which had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

