Retired Army Gen. David G. Perkins speaker at Fort Rucker-Wiregrass AUSA meeting

Reservations are now being taken for the AUSA Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association the United States Army general membership lunch to be held Wednesday, Jan.18, at the Dothan Civic Center. The lunch meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.

Keynote speaker at the event is retired Army Gen. David G. Perkins, AUSA Center of Leadership First Distinguished Chairman who served most recently as the 15th Commander of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) which is responsible for designing, acquiring, building and constantly improving the U.S. Army which is one of the largest and most complex organizations in the world.

Under Perkins’ leadership, TRADOC developed the Army’s concept of Multi Domain Operations which has become a driver for future change not only in the U.S. military, but around the world. He also served as the chancellor of Army University, one of the largest university systems in the United States.

Prior to commanding TRADOC, Perkins commanded the United States Army Combined Arms Center where he was the lead for synchronizing leader development across the Army, the management of the Army’s training support and training development enterprises, and the development and integration of the doctrine the Army uses around the world.

Perkins has multiple combat tours, including commanding a brigade and later an Infantry division in Iraq. As a Brigade Commander he led the historical “Thunder Run” into Baghdad that led to the fall of the regime. He also served as the special assistant to the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and on the Joint Staff in the Pentagon. He has advanced degrees in mechanical engineering, national security and strategic studies, and military studies.

Reservations can be made to tanyahtley@gmail.com.

The Fort Rucker – Wiregrass Chapter of AUSA is made up of more than 1,000 local businesses professionals, civic leaders and city, state and government elected officials and employees dedicated to supporting soldiers and their families who live and work in the Wiregrass area of Southeast Alabama.

The chapter focuses its support efforts to not only US Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, but also to Army Reserve, Army National Guard units and Army recruiting units throughout Wiregrass region, as well as a number of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) programs in the area.